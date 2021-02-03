AEW Beach Break Preview

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means...

Tonight from Jacksonville AEW presents its Dynamite special Beach Break! This promises to be a star-studded affair with the cumulation of several feuds coming to a head, as well as some new ones.

It's the wedding that we've been waiting for, as Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian finally exchange vows. Miro will be there as the best man, with his own butler Charles Taylor to serve as needed. Wrestling weddings always go as intended, so expect this to be a nice, lovely affair with no problems whatsoever.

Tag Team Battle Royal

Ten tag teams will face each other in a battle royal to determine who will face the Young Bucks at the Revolution PPV in March. One caveat, if the Bucks win they get to choose their opponent. Last week they addressed that should they win the battle royal it could be their Good Brothers allies that they choose to face.

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker

This long awaiting match sees Thunder Rosa finally get her hands on the good doctor in the ring. Will Rosa finally thwart her long time rival, or will Baker find a way to come out of this with a victory and maintain her momentum?

Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer (Lumberjack match)

After Kingston used nefarious means to defeat Archer last week, the Murderhawk Monster gets another shot at defeating the Bronx native but this time in a lumberjack match. This match was announced after what took place a week ago. Can Archer finally even the odds and get revenge?

Main Event: AEW World Champion Kenny Omega w/Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, PAC and Rey Fenix

In what promises to be a barn burner of a main event, Omega and Moxley will face off in their first bout since Winter Is Coming, and one can expect the former champion to get some measure of revenge after losing the title. They won't be alone, however, as Omega's Bullet Club brethren will help against the remaining members of Death Triangle.

