AEW announced the main event for AEW Blood & Guts on March 25th. It will be The Inner Circle, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager vs The Elite, Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Cody Rhodes. This match will take place in the Blood and Guts match. The rules for the Blood and Guts match will be announced Wednesday, March 11th on a new episode of AEW Dynamite.