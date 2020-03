With the declaration yesterday of Coronavirus being declared a pandemic. Many events are being canceled. As of noon est, AEW had not canceled any of their events but fans that logged in to try to get tickets have noticed that it says that their March 18 event in Rochester will be rescheduled.

We can now say that AEW is off next week and they are looking for alternatives for a venue or location. This was a decision made by the state of New York and not AEW.