AEW DARK 03-17-2020

First match to start off Dark, peter Avalon vs Colt Cabana. Avalon starts off the with his usual shtick of sssh’ing everyone. Colt messes with Avalon’s books and fakes out Avalon before kicking him in the mid section. Cabana and Avalon grapple in the middle of the ring with an assortment of submission holds. Cabana keeps Avalon in body scissors before Avalon sends Cabana out of the ring with a drop kick. Avalon gets Cabana steamed up with a bunch of chops to the chest. Colt matches Avalons chops with some elbows and chops of his own. Cabana attempts to go on the top rope before being blocked by Leva bATES. The two play tug of war with Bates, before Bates and Avalon have a romantic moment and Cabana takes the distraction to get the W.

Next match up is a tag team bout with The Hybrid 2 vs. Brandon Cutler and Micheal Nakazawa. The match begins with Evans attacking Cutler with a springboard head kick before the bell. Angelico follows Evans lead and attacks Nakazawa before Evans tags in to land a spinning head kick. Evans and Angelico double team Nakazawa for a near follow. As Angelico tags in and attacks Nakazawa with strikes. Angelico looks Nakazawa in a submission hold and tags in Evans. Nakazawa is corner by TH2, but fights back and nails Evan with a spinning head kick. Angelico tags himself in and attacks Nakazawa from behind. Angelico then pulls back on Nakazwa’s arms before Nakazawa sprays himself with oil and slips out of Angelico’s grasps. Evans gets the tag and Nakazawa sprays both members of TH2 with oil. Cutler finally gets the tag and cleans house with TH2. Cutler knocks out Evans into Angelico before landing a springboard forearm strike. Cutler then hits Evans with a spinning guillotine leg drop before nailing Evans with head kicks.

Cutler then nails Angelico with a suicide dive and hits Evans with a springboard elbow drop, but only gets a two count. Nakazawa gets the tag in and sprays oil on Evans before he and Cutler double team Evans. Nakazawa accidentally sprays oil into Cutlers eyes. Which allows Evans to knock Cutler out of the ring, nailing him with a suicide dive and Angelico nails Nakazawa with buckle bomb for Evans to land the 630 for the three count.

The women take to the squared circle as Penelope Ford with Kip Sabian vs Riho. Riho and Ford exchange strikes at the beginning of the match before Ford gets Riho in a headlock and dropping her with a shoulder tackle. Riho gets the upper hand and gets Ford with a drop kick, followed by multiple knee strikes. Sabian interferes, which allows Ford to hit Riho with a stunner. Ford traps Riho in the ropes before choking her in the middle rope. Ford then corners Riho before landing a handspring back elbow strike and suplex for the two count. Riho fights her way back into the fight and the two exchange strikes. Riho ends the exchange by hitting a double stomp to ford. Riho then traps Ford in the ropes before landing a 619. Riho follows that up with a crucifix bomb for the near fall. Riho goes to the top rope, but Sabian distracts her and Ford attacks Riho whilst on the top rope. Riho knocks ford off before landing a top rope, double stomp for two. Ford recovers and hits a gut buster. Ford then traps Riho in the corner before landing knee strikes and missing the V trigger. Riho lands the northern light suplex for the near fall and just as Riho sets up for the dragon suplex, Ford gets to the ropes. Sabian, one again helps his girlfriend out, but Riho takes care of him. Ford uses the distraction to hit Riho with a handspring cutter and a fisherman suplex for the three count.