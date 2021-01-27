AEW Dark Live Coverage & Results 1/26/21

Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Jake St. Patrick vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Shanna vs. Kilynn King - Shanna

SCU vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes - SCU

Santana & Ortiz vs. Ryzin & Mike Verna

Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol - Miro

M'Badu & KC Navarro vs. The Butcher & The Blade - The Butcher & The Blade

Sean Maluta vs. Danny LimeLight

Jurassic Express vs. Aaron Solow - Jurassic Express

Ray Jaz vs. Dark Order's 10

Rey Fenix vs. Baron Black - Rey Fenix

Davienne vs. Tay Conti - Tay Conti

Brooke Havoc vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. - Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Jazmin Allure vs. Ivelisse

Abadon vs. Vertvixen - Abadon



FUEGO DEL SOL vs MIRO:



6:06 PM - We start off with Fuego Del Sol & Miro. A clothesline by Miro to Del Sol brings him down fast. An appearance by lovely Penelope before the contenders begin again.



6:07 PM - That didn't last long... Miro ends it in a submission. Let's go, game over!



JURASSIC EXPRESS vs. AARON SOLOW



6:09 PM - New music! Tarzan Boy!



6:11 PM - Luchasaurus is killing it early with a fast 2 count.



6:15 PM - Solow delivers a BEAUTIFUL knee drop. Luchasaurus is back in again and I can't keep up with the way he's tossing bodies around the ring.



6:17 PM - There has been so many near pins, Jungle Boy escapes yet again but Solow takes advantage with a CLOSE upset!



6:18 PM - Jurassic Express wins. THAT was a nail biting match... we need to see more of this.



SCU vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes



6:20 PM - The match starts with an attempt at a headlock, soon sending Hughes into the corner ring. He is caught up again and a tag is made.



6:22 PM - We have another 2 count and a recover. Twice. Two is the number tonight.



6:24 PM - We see a vey impressive crossbody on Hughes.



6:26 PM - After I spill coffee everywhere and scramble back, I hear there's a count and a leg drop by Frankie, tagging to Chris Daniels.



6:28 PM - Terrence & Terrell have BOTH opponents in the corners. SCU with the Meeting of the Minds. This match is fast paced with the teams taking control from one another, but SCU prevails in the end with the pin.



M'Badu & KC Navarro vs. The Butcher & The Blade



6:33 PM - The Bunny accompanies the Butcher & The Blade. The Blade takes no time to start attacking KC Navarro. And was that some foul play I saw there with a jacket around the throat? No never...



6:35 PM - Oh yeah. There's foul play. I see you, Bunny.



6:34 PM - Tag to The Butcher and The Blade catches Navarro and delivers him into the mat. M'Badu FINALLY gets the tag and meets a few chops by Butcher.



6:36 PM - I was hoping that would have lasted longer, but The Butcher and The Blade teams up to gain the victory over the powerhouse, M'Badu.



Baron Black vs. Rey Fenix



6:29 PM - Baron Black reverses a hold by Rey Fenix. I LOVE how fast paced these matches are tonight.



6:40 PM - A show of sportsmanship. A nod to Fenix by Baron Black. Both banter. I have a bad feeling about this... yep. A pretend hand shake and smack to Fenix.



6:43 PM - It looks as if Rey Fenix may have a chance at vengeance. That is quickly thwarted and defended by Baron Black. But wait. Fenix eventually sends Black into the corner, regaining temporary control.



6:44 PM - Fenix escapes a power bomb. How many times is he going to slip away?!



6:45 PM - Impressive submission attempt by Rey Fenix. Baron Black grabs the ropes and escapes as well. There's no telling who will win this. Baron Black and Rey Fenix chop at each other again.



6:47 PM - Another close upset tonight by Baron Black with a Powerbomb. It's not over yet.



6:47 PM - Rey Fenix has the final straw and ends the match with the count.



Kilynn King vs. Shanna



6:50 PM - Both ladies show off incredible athleticism. Shanna attempts a pin but it's way too early. Both Kilynn and Shanna end up outside of the ring with a 4 count.



6:52 PM - Kilynn King kicks Shanna in the corner with a running knee strike. Yet another attempted pin.



6:53 PM - Jumping Clothesline & Jumping Stunner by Shanna. Kilynn King somehow recovers and seems even more aggressive afterwards.



6:54 - Shanna wins by an IMPRESSIVE three count.



Brooke Havoc vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (& Reba not Rebel)



6:57 PM - I have been waiting on this one. Brooke Havoc with her AEW debut. And of course Britt Baker & Reba making sure everything is... aligned.



6:59 PM - Britt sends Brooke face first, taking complete control with a wrist control and a headlock.



7:00 PM - Brooke Havoc turns the headlock, but Britt manages to grasp her and roll her up and into a suplex. And Rebel. I mean, Reba, makes an appearance...



7:02 PM - Brooke Havoc is making some headway! But not for long.



7:02 PM - The Glove comes out. I suspect this isn't going to last much longer. And as stated, the lockjaw to Brooke Havoc ends it all.



Vertvixen vs. Abadon



7:05 PM - We have two polar opposites. Something tells me this won't bode well for Vertvixen. Abadon doesn't exactly play nicely. Or fair.



7:06 PM - Beautiful Sunset Flip. Another fast paced match. Tends to be that way with Abadon though. Vertvixen narrowly avoids being caught in the corner. Abadon pretty much makes a meal of Vertvixen's head and wins with a Cemetery Drive.



I wish I had more to report on this but Abadon seems to be in a league of her own.



WALK OFF MATCH



7:08 PM - There's been a lot of speculation here. We have pretty judges Brandy Rhodes, Ref. Aubrey Edwards, and Jerry Lynn - Introduced by Pretty Peter himself. Not so kindly...



7:10 PM - I don't... what is happening? I'm new here. How do I prepare for this? Lee Johnson you walk it but what?



7:12 PM - Pretty Peter Avalon I guess is trying to teach his opponents a thing or two. By walking.



7:14 PM - The winner is Lee Johnson. WHO OF COURSE gets the brunt of some jealousy. And... it's over..? On to the next.



Ryzin & Mike Verna vs. Santana & Ortiz



7:17 PM - Ryzin & Mike had no chance. Literally not even time to tag. Santana & Ortiz win. I think that was maybe 2 minutes? This could be leading up to more...



Davienne vs. Tay Conti



7:20 PM - Notably, Davienne's AEW debut is against Tay Conti. It is a delight to see -1 come out with The Dark Order to support Tay Conti.



7:22 PM - Davienne reverses a pin. I am impressed. For a first move against Tay Conti, she killed that.



7:24 PM - Tay Conti dazes Davienne. She asks for a time out which Tay is not so keen to be asked. Tay Conti is like a cat with a mouse.



7:25 PM - Tay Conti forces a tap out. Davienne held her own fairly well for her debut. Enjoyable match, though quickly ended.



Ray Jaz vs. The Dark Order's 10



7:28 PM - 10 quickly corners Ray Jaz and we have a special commentary by -1!



7:30 PM - The Dark Order's 10 is taking quite the beating by Ray Jaz, to the very strong disliking of -1.







