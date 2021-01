AEW Dark Live Coverage & Results 1/19/21

Due to a bit of a late start, our live coverage won't be as detailed as it normally is. We still have the news for you though! Next week we will be prompt with our in depth live results.



Luchasaurus vs. Brandon Cutler (Luchasaurus)

El Australiano vs. Sammy Guevara (Sammy Guevara)

Scorpio Sky vs. Nick Comoroto (Scorpio Sky)

Marti Daniels vs. Shanna (Shanna)

The Butcher & The Blade vs. Mike Verna & Baron Black (The Butcher & The Blade)

Adam Priest, Ryzin, & Vary Morales vs. The Gunn Club (The Gunn Club)

Santana & Ortiz vs. Danny Limelight & Jon Cruz (Santana & Ortiz)

Aaron Solow & Lee Johnson vs. Private Party (Private Party)

Big Swole vs. Alex Gracia (Big Swole)

Sonny Kiss vs. Zack Clayton (Sonny Kiss)

AJ Kirsh & KC Navarro vs. Top Flight (Top Flight)

Diamante & Ivelisse vs. Katalina Perez & Tesha Price (Diamante & Ivelisse)

"Captain" Shawn Dean & Fuego Del Sol vs. The Acclaimed (The Acclaimed)

Lucha Bros vs. Chaos Project (Lucha Bros.)



Notably, tonight Scorpio Sky debuted his new entrance theme.