AEW taped the following matches for this Tuesday's edition of AEW Dark on YouTube. The results are as followed:

*Missy Hyatt was introduced to the crowd.

*AEW Women's Champion Riho defeated Shoko Nakajima.

*Austin Idol was introduced to the crowd.

*Jimmy Havoc defeated Sonny Kiss.

*Hikaru Shida pinned Cassandra Gold,

*The Dark Order defeated The Jurassic Express' Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt