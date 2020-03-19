AEW Double or Nothing Venue Listing Reveals Potential Timeline for Holding Events Again

AEW Double or Nothing will take place on May 23, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that MGM Resorts International officials have notified shows to be ready to return again by mid-May.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena was closed earlier this month due to the CDC ruling on the coronavirus. A number of the MGM Resorts shows are putting tickets back on sale for the month of May.

A spokeswoman stated that the situation is still uncertain for the production on all shows.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

MGM Grand Garden Arena remains closed at this time, but with the situation changing so frequently due to the unpredictability of COVID19, we will provide any updates as they come in.