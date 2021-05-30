AEW Double or Nothing Preview 5.30.21

AEW Double or Nothing Preview 5.30.21

Author:
Publish date:

This past Friday was the go home show for Double or Nothing as we got a weigh-in between between “American Dream” Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo, Hikaru Shida was awarded a new title belt for being champion for an entire calendar year and final hype for the PPV.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s Double or Nothing PPV: 

Countdown to Double or Nothing:

Buy-In:

Match Card: 

1E93C7FE-E305-4E45-B21F-6F3581E76BDE
1
Gallery
1 Images
C00F2831-1266-477B-ABF2-2408155F13A1
1
Gallery
1 Images
BC40B0D2-0CAA-49B0-8091-E6871B3D45AA
1
Gallery
1 Images
ACAC41DB-3D3F-4F98-8BB5-04846ADA2421
1
Gallery
1 Images

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

B73ACFD6-CFB9-41E4-A934-FEF14B5F764B
AEW News

AEW Double or Nothing Preview 5.30.21

balor Kross 2
WWE

Meg's Weekly 5 (5-24-2021)

20210521_SD_MatchPrev_ProfitsUsos_FC_Ton--8dc6883a377ef389be10fbf8eda290fc
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C Sullivan (05.26.21)

WWE NXT

NXT Review 5-25-21

omega-pac-cassidy-dynamite
AEW News

What We Want To See From Double or Nothing 2021!

A026DEB1-B174-465B-AE4B-0BB8A3D45A01
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview 5.25 21

Gargano heel
WWE NXT

What’s Next For Johnny Gargano?

B1E94499-AE8B-4B0A-A157-A717337FFB91
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (05.24.21)