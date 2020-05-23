We're just hours away from AEW's biggest-PPV of the year, Double or Nothing and WNW has you covered on a full preview!

Make sure to stay with WNW if you can't catch the show as we will be providing live-coverage of the event starting at 7:30pm (Eastern) with the "Buy-In" pre-show and the PPV at 8:00pm (Eastern)!

Let's get into what tonight has in-store!

For WNW's staff predictions, click HERE!

AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley (C) vs Brodie Lee

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Preview - Since his reveal as The Dark Order's Exalted One, Brodie Lee has revived his career from being non-existent on WWE TV for about a year and now he finds himself competing for the AEW World Championship on the biggest PPV that the company has to offer. All that being said, AEW needs to find a way to keep Lee look strong and still a viable contender, down the line, but also keep the title on Moxley as he can't lose his first PPV title defense after taking down the GOAT, Le Champion, Chris Jericho at Revolution, in February.

Stadium Stampede Match - The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz) vs The Elite (Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Preview - This match will be unbelievable...and in a good way...there's too much pure talent, experience and creative freedom from the men involved in this match for it to disappoint. It's a toss-up...but The Inner Circle needs a win as they've sneakily lost a ton of important matches.

AEW TNT Championship Match - Cody Rhodes (with Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes) vs Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) - Mike Tyson at Ringside

Preview - Jake "The Snake" Roberts shocked the AEW universe when he confronted Cody a couple of months back and he announced that he had a client that will humble Mr. Rhodes...it was revealed that Roberts' client was none other than, "The Murderhawk", Lance Archer. Archer has been tearing through the competition, most notably, an absolute monstrous beating of Cody's brother, Dustin Rhodes in the semi-finals of the TNT Title Tournament, 2 weeks ago, which certainly garnered the attention of his fellow finalist, Cody. Will Cody get revenge for his brother and capture the inaugural TNT Championship or will "The Murderhawk" continue his dominance of AEW? Oh, yeah...the scariest human to ever step foot onto planet earth, Mike Tyson will be at ringside for this encounter...I'm sure he won't be in the back of both men's heads during the duration of the bout.

Casino Ladder Match - Darby Allin vs Joey Janela vs Orange Cassidy vs Colt Cabana vs Luchasaurus vs Scorpio Sky vs Kazarian vs Kip Sabian vs Mystery Opponent

Preview - AEW's version of WWE's Money in The Bank...one of the members of this match will have to climb a ladder and retrieve a poker chip, that'll be hoisted above the ring and represents an AEW World Championship opportunity at any moment the winner chooses. 2 superstars will begin the match and every 90-seconds, another competitor will join the fray...therefore, the match could be over before every participant even joins the match, which could get very, very interesting. As interesting as this match already is, everyone's in high anticipation for who the 9th member of the match will be.

AEW Women's World Championship (No DQ) - Nyla Rose (C) vs Hikaru Shida

Preview - The reigning, defending AEW Women's World Champion, Nyla Rose has destroyed every woman in her path since capturing the title form Riho, a few months back and will look to continue that hot-streak over the undisputed # 1 contender, Shida, who's been long overdue for a title shot and represents the most overall skilled Woman in the company and will be a HUGE challenge for Nyla.

Singles Match - MJF (with Wardlow) vs Jungle Boy

Preview - This is the classic matchup of David versus Goliath...and not by size, but by personality. MJF is one of, if not the hottest heel in Pro Wrestling and in my opinion, right on the cusp of challenging the winner of the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee in the very near future. I don't see a viable scenario in where Jungle Boy wins this one and not because of any fault of his own, but he's running into one of the hottest superstars in current-day Pro Wrestling.

Singles Match - Dustin Rhodes vs Shawn Spears

Preview - For weeks, Dustin Rhodes has hinted at retirement and then Lance Archer just beat him to a literal, bloody pulp, 2 weeks ago in their TNT Championship Tournament semi-final match...since then, we haven't seen from Dustin, but when Shawn Spears challenged him, last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Dustin accepted. Spears has been adamant that he will be the one to end Dustin's storied-career. Will "The Chairman" end the illustrious career of "The Natural" or will Dustin be able to add to his legacy with another big PPV win?

Singles Match - Kris Statlander vs Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian)

Preview - This match was put together, last night due to Britt Baker being injured an unable to compete after taking a nasty spill on last Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite. Penelope Ford will now take Baker's spot and take-on Statlander, tonight.

# 1 Contender's Tag-Team Match (Buy-In, Pre-Show) - Private Party vs Best Friends

Preview - This match was seemingly thrown together at the last-minute but nobody will complain. 2 of the best tag-teams in AEW will go at it for a shot at Kenny Omega and Hangman Page's AEW Tag-Team Championships in the near-future. This match will take place on this evening's "Buy-In" pre-show at 7:30pm (Eastern) on AEW's official YouTube page, the B/R Live app as well as the FITE app.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for live-coverage of AEW Double or Nothing, beginning with the "Buy-In" pre-show at 7:30pm (Eastern) and continuing with the PPV event at 8:00pm (Eastern)! You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!