Double or Nothing Card(AFTER AEW 5/6/20)

AEW's annual PPV Double or Nothing takes place on May 23rd, 2020 at an undisclosed location. It is at the event that we will see the finals of the TNT Championship tournament and crown the inaugural TNT Champion.

Here is the rundown of the card:

TNT Championship Tournament Finals: Cody vs Lance Archer

MJF vs Jungle Boy

Casino Ladder Match: TBD(Winner gets an AEW World Championship Match)

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs Brodie Lee

Expect more matches to be added to the card as we head into Double or Nothing.