AEW Dynamite (1/20/21) Preview

What To Know For AEW Dynamite Tonight (1/20/21) Preview For Tonight's Show

It's Wednesday, you know what that means, it's time for AEW Dynamite! Tonight's show will take place at Daly's Place and will feature a triple threat tag match between the members of The Inner Circle. Below you can see the full listing of what's advertised for tonight's show.

Sting to congratulate AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin.

Jon Moxley returns to action this week in a likely enhancement match as they haven't announced an opponent.

Cody Rhodes will take on Peter Avalon.

MJF & Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager vs. Santana & Ortiz 

Top Flight & Matt Sydal vs. Private Party & Matt Hardy

Hangman Page & Dark Order vs. Hybrid2 & Chaos Project ( -1/Brodie Lee Jr Birthday Match)

Penelope Ford vs. Leyla Hirsch (Was set to be Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsch until Rose had to self quarantine.)

When get an update on how things are going with Miro and his new butler Chuckie T. 

Are you excited for tonight's show? If you would like to know what's happening on NXT tonight you can click here to see the preview for the show. Let me know your thoughts on Wednesday Wrestling on Twitter @view_raw.

