AEW Dynamite 2.19.20 LIVE Coverage

As we all anxiously await for AEW Dynamtie to kick off from Atlanta, we have some interesting news. DDP and Austin Aries have been spotted backstage. Now, we do not have word that either one of these guys will be involved in anything, but it is still very interesting to see them.



Tonight's card is as follows:

-Tag Team Battle Royal #1 Contenders Match for a title shot at Revolution.



-AEW World Tag Team Championship Adam Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. The Lucha Bros.



-Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb (AEW in-ring debut)



- Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow AEW Steel Cage match



Plus much more.........Stay tuned for LIVE Coverage starting at 8p est.