AEW Dynamite All Out Go Home Show Ratings & Viewership 9/2/20

AEW Dynamite last night was the go home show for the All Out PPV this Saturday on PPV. You can purchase the show through traditional PPV providers or through Bleacher Report Live. The show last night was headlined by MJF and Jon Moxley building to their championship match-up this weekend. The show went off air with MJF standing tall over Moxley with the championship and the champion bloody.



The show also continued to tease the heel turns of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa defeated Serena Deeb, The Bucks and Jurassic Express won a match to earn a match at the upcoming PPV and the Casino Battle Royal participants brawled.



The viewership for the show was 928,000 with a .36 in the key ranking them 8th. This was without NXT being on counter them however the NBA playoffs did feature a major game 7 matchup.