This week viewership and ratings for AEW and NXT is in. AEW saw a drop of over 150k while NXT saw an increase of nearly 100k. You can see the ratings below.

AEW: 806,000 viewers/ 0.32 key demo. Last week 995,000 viewers/0.45)

NXT: 766,000 viewers/ 0.19 key demo. Last week did 659,000 viewers/0.17.