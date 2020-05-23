BREAKING NEWS* Britt Baker Not Able To Compete At Double or Nothing

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw a tag team match between Nyla Rose and Britt Baker vs Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander. It was during the match that Shida and Statlander were going for a double team move and threw Nyla Rose into Baker. The move was botched as Nyla landing completely on the leg of Baker. During the match it was very visible that Baker was hurt as she couldn't finish the match and the trainer came to ringside to check on her.

AEW announced tonight on twitter that Britt Baker is injured and unable to compete at Double or Nothing tomorrow night and that have announced Penelope Ford as her replacement. Here is the tweet:

Be sure to tune into AEW Double or Nothing tomorrow night on PPV

