On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite tonight we saw the debut of the former Revival now known as Fear The Revolt. The former Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are now known as Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler showed up to make the save for They Young Bucks. FTR was released a couple of months ago and many have assumed that they were going to AEW and their wish has now come true.

Here is the tweet from AEW:

I wish them nothing but the best of luck in AEW and hope they succeed

