AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Spoilers

AEW taped next week’s episode of Dynamite that will air after the NBA next Wednesday. The taping was done yesterday (12/17/20) and has been leaked by Reddit writer SpaceForce1. He has leaked many AEW results this year with a high percentage of them being correct. We can not fully validate these results however we are led to believe that they are more than likely correct.



If you proceed the rest of the article does contain spoilers.

Jericho and MJF pick up the victory over Top Flight in the opener that is said to have gone longer than expected. After the match MJF and Jericho did a promo that had to apparently be shot twice.



Sting did an interview with Tony Schiavone where he referenced that seeing Cody (Dusty's Son) being a trailblazer is what brought him back to TNT. Sting apparently does a Dusty impression and this ends when Team Taz comes out. Team Taz was reportedly going to attack Sting, however, the lights when out and when they came back on Sting had "back-up" but nothing was referenced of who it was. Team Taz "takes the high road".



Jurrasic Express defeat the Dark Order and after the match FTR cut a promo on Jurassic Express.



Pac defeats Butcher and after the match, PACand Lance Archer have a face-off.



It was announced that Kip and Penelope will be having a beach themed wedding on February 3rd at Beach Break. Beach Break appears to be a TV special that will occur in February before their PPV event.



Dustin Rhodes defeats Evil Uno and after the match Dark Order beat down Rhodes. This happens until Rhodes gets some help from the back.



The Young Bucks retain their Tag Team Championships against he Acclaimed in the main event.