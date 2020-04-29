We're starting off with Cody being interviewed in preparation for his match with Darby Allin. Darby says that he didn't lose to Cody, he lost to Arn. He asks who do the people want as champ. Great opening video.

We have Tony and Le Champion back in commentary! They discuss the double main event which will be the TNT tournament semi-finals. Interesting choice to put Cody vs. Darby on first. Jericho puts over the Flim Flam, which took over Tik Tok, in the next edition of the Bubbly Bunch.

Darby enters the ring as Dasha does the ring announcements. The heels and faces are on opposite sides, still practicing social distancing. Cody is accompanied by Brandi. Bell rings and they stare each other down until Darby runs into the ropes to attempt a shoulder block, which does nothing to Cody. They lock up and Cody gets a headlock. He goes for a quick pin to a one count. Chants of "Let's Go Cody," from the faces in attendance. They grapple in the corner, only to be separated by Aubrey Edwards. Schoolboy by Darby gets two. Cody reverses, gets a one count, and then Cody bridges out but favors his left knee. They go outside where Cody slams Darby's head into the apron. He stares at Shawn Spears. Darby charges at Cody but runs into Brandi. Cody hits him in the back with a forearm smash. Billy Gunn accompanies to the back. Meanwhile, Cody gets enraged and stomps on Darby as we go to commercial break.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We're back and Cody is still laying shots to Darby in the corner. Delayed suplex and roll up gets two for the American Nightmare. Jericho wisely pointing out that it was Cody's incompetence that got his wife hurt. In the ring, Cody gets Darby in an elevated STF but Darby gets a quick one count. Cody goes back to stomping Darby until Edwards tells him to stop. Elbows to the back of the head by Cody. Slingshot suplex by Cody gets a two count. Stomp to the fingers of Darby followed by kicks to his head. Single Boston Crab by Cody but rope break stops it. Suplex by Cody is countered by Darby who attacks the knee. Whip into the ropes by Cody but then Darby gets off the Code Red! One count and Darby quickly gets the single leg grapevine. Cody grabs the ropes and he is clearly favoring the knee. Elbow by Cody but Darby drops him on the top rope. Splash into the corner by Darby. Double leg grapevine by Darby, using great psychology to attack his leg, so Cody rolls out of the ring. He pulls Aubrey to the side, while Dr. Britt Baker hits Cody in the head with her shoe! That dastardly woman. Back in the ring Darby headbutts Cody and gets some knife edge chops as we go to another commercial break.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Back in Darby and Cody collide with dueling lariats. Jericho puts down the one and only Pineapple Pete. Cody gets his patented uppercut and gets a release suplex. Step up Disaster Kick, but can't cover due to the knee pain. Cody takes off the belt and hands it to Aubrey. It allows Darby to whip him into the ropes and runs into a schoolboy by Cody. Two count, but then Darby hits the Crossroads! He only gets a two count but then puts him in a figure four. Brandi comes back into the ring with a bottle of water. Meanwhile Cody grabs the ropes. She hands her husband a bottle of water. However, Darby hits Cody in the face with it and tries a springboard coffin elbow but Cody reverses it into a two count. Cody misses the lariat and Darby hits a spring board flip. He tries again and Cody hits him with his own Crossroads but only for a two count! Cody goes to the top and attempts a coffin drop elbow but Darby puts up his knees to stop it. Darby goes to the top and hits the Coffin Drop Elbow but Cody wisely rolls his shoulders up and gets the three count! GOOD: This was by far Darby's best match in AEW and Cody gets the win by the skin of his teeth. Great series of reversals by both guys. BAD: They tried to protect Darby by having him kick out of Crossroads but the finish is questionable.

Scorpio Sky is back for the second of his interviews. He talks about how SCU recruited him. Sky said he was nervous joining them but it was the Worst Town gimmick that made him feel comfortable. He goes on to talk about his match with Jericho and his desire to be a legend. Great video that puts him over even more.

We get an MNN (MJF News Network) talking about how he met his nail doctor, who was in awe of his miraculous healing. MJF was on death's door but overcame the pain of his hangnail. The doctor's words, not his. MJF nixed his neck but he is a warrior going to solider on. He wants to entertain us because he cares but he'll be back. He is the only hope this company has left. We need him in our lives!

Next match is Musa, who lost in tag team action last night on AEW Dark, about to face Wardlow. I don't think Musa is going to improve his win-loss record here. Mr. Mayhem enters the ring and quickly goozles a charging Musa. Slamming Musa into the ropes, Wardlow uppercuts him and tosses him like a rag doll. A few slaps and then Wardlow tries to powerslam him, only to get the five finger slap by Musa. He tries again but Wardlow throws him into the ropes. Musa tries a springboard and is slammed by Wardlow. In the corner, he drops Musa with a front face drop. Off come the straps, and Wardlow hits the F10 and that's all she wrote. GOOD: Wardlow continues to pile up the wins in squashes. BAD: Only for friends and family of Musa to witness this horror.