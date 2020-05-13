Here we go! Good Ol' JR on the mic with Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. Both heels and faces are in attendance, with MJF still wearing his mask.

Lance Archer comes out, kicking a stagehand out of the tunnel! Jake Roberts walks in and gets on the mic. Jake says he's supposed to apologize to Brandi but says as soon as she kisses his behind he'll do it. The ring is our area, our book and we'll write every single chapter. He makes some chauvinistic comments that would make Archie Bunker blush. He says that Cody can no longer hide, and we get the roaring of an engine, and it's Cody in his Black Ops Ford F-150! He has his hands taped up and they go at it. Kick to the midsection and Cody goes to town. He makes a beeline for Jake but Lance jumps him from behind. Jake continues to insult Cody but he lays into Archer. Quickly Archer attacks with a chokeslam but turns his back and Cody grabs his hair. Jake gets out of there and Cody throws a chair to Lance. Blackout attempt reversed and Lance reverses the cutter. Jake calls off the Murderhawk Monster as Cody wants to continue the fight.

They show a great video package of the AEW tag team division, including the incredible match at Revolution between the Elite.

Next up is Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt against the Best Friends w/Orange Cassidy. Interesting note by Excalibur how the #1 ranked team Dark Order's inactivity could drop them from the rankings. JB and Chuck Taylor lockup and a side headlock takedown by JB. Dragon screw legwhip by JB and rolls up Chuck for a two count. Armdrags are exchanged. They tag in their respective partners. Luchasaurus throws Trent to the ground like a ragdoll. Chops by Trent have no effect on Luchasaurus and they exchange elbow smashes until Luchasaurus throws Trent down to the ground and hits a spin kick. He tags in Jungle Boy and he jumps on Trent but it's reversed into a sick backdrop driver style! He puts JB on the top rope but fights off the Best Friends. Orange Cassidy is chillin. Chuck assists Trent to superplex JB but he dropkicks Trent and Chuck eats a spinner kick. Flatliner combo by Jurassic Express. Trent cuts off the suicida and his own is interrupted by Luchasaurus. However, Chuck comes to the outside and helps his partner with a double suplex. They hug it out until JB dropkicks both of them.

Back from break and we see Luchasaurus chopping Trent but he hits the spear. Tag to Jungle Boy and Chuck Taylor and they're going at it with an exchange of shots to the quads. Elbow by JB and Chuck with a knee smash. JB with the clothesline and Trent hits the splash. Luchasaurus attempts the spin kick but Trent reverses. Orange Cassidy attempts to get into the ring but Ray Fenix kicks him into oblivion. Meanwhile, MJF attacks Jungle Boy on the outside with a cheap shot and throws him into the ring, only for Chuck Taylor to hit the piledriver and win the match for Best Friends. ANALYSIS: Great tag team match and they advanced the Casino Ladder Match with Fenix attacking Orange Cassidy as well as MJF-Jungle Boy.

Alex Marvez attempts to interview Jon Moxley about losing his belt to Brodie Lee's theft and Mox ain't having it. He shoves the camera man out of the way.

Time for the Women's Division to be front and center as Penelope Ford, Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker and Kris Statlander are facing each other in a four way match. Baker's rubbing her nose remembering what Shida did to her weeks ago. Statlander offers a boop but Ford kicks her in the gut. They're all going at it with Baker getting the surfboard. Statlander intercepts and Baker offers a boop but gets dropped for her troubles. Ford hits a cross body on Kris and Shida. Shida misses the step up enzuguri. Slingblad by Britt and Kris attacks Britt from behind as she attempts the Lockjaw. Ford breaks up the attempt and hits a DDT for a fall. No allies here as Britt kicks Ford out of the ring. Baker begins to stomp onto Kris and Shida breaks up the two count. They take it outside and Kris gets an electric chair drop on Ford for a two as Shida breaks that up. Shida picks up Britt and Kris does the suplex drop. She almost botches the slam but drops Ford onto Baker. Shida hits the flying knee smash on Kris as we go to break!