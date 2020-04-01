AEW Dynamite Live Coverage & Results 4/1/20

We are live for coverage of tonight's AEW Dynamite show that features the in ring debut of Lance Hoyt, a tournament preview tag match and Kenny Omega vs. Trent. Feel free to leave your thoughts of the show below in the comment section. Coverage will begin when the show starts!

The show starts with Tony Schiavone and Cody on the mic, with Pharoah wearing his UGA Bulldog bandana. We do have some of the wrestlers at ringside such as the Gunn family, Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford and Dr. Britt Baker. They announce the second half of the TNT Championship bracket with Kip Sabian taking on Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer will take on Colt Cabana. The other four wrestlers were announced last night, with Darby Allin taking on Sammy Guevara and Cody taking on Shawn Spears next week. The latter will meet in tag team action later tonight.