Dynamite started with a clip of Hangman Adam Page being interviewed by Tony Schivone. Kenny is our with a broken hand. So Hangman needs a partner. As tension has built between Page and the Bucks, Page states that he doesn’t want Matt or nick as a partner, but has a “secret” partner. Now let’s get to the matches...

First match to take place to start us off is Ortiz vs Cody. Cody takes control of the match early on, but seconds into the match Cody is distracted by Jake The Snake Roberts and Lance Archer. The newly signed addition to the AEW roster. While Ortiz takes advantage of this distract early on it doesn’t take long for Cody to reposition his offensive plan. Putting Ortiz in a single leg Boston crab, as the crowd chants Jake The Snake. Ortiz goes after the knee of Cody before throwing him outside the ring and Santana delivering kicks to the injured knee. Cody gets momentum in the match with a suplex and ten shots to the face. He then attempts to go to the top rope before Ortiz gets the distraction and stifles that idea. Ortiz attempts to go for the superplex, but Cody denies that attempt. Santana tries to aid his partner in crime, but Mrs nightmare aka Brandy wipes Santana. Ortiz finally connects with the superplex but can’t get the three count.

Cody hits an Alabama Slammer on the ramp, which gets the attention of Lance Archer. Cody, even with the bad knee puts the figure four on Ortiz and although Ortiz reverses the hold, he taps out and Cody gets the win. Immediately after the match Santana attacks Cody, but gets the save from his Elite brethren Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega. Again this moment is cut short as Le Champion interrupts the feel good moments and tells Cody that the Inner Circle will leave the Elite bloody and broken (for lack of a better term) before showing a bloody Nick Jackson as the latest victim of the Inner Circle