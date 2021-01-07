AEW Dynamite New Years Smash Night 1 & WWE NXT New Years Evil Viewership/Ratings

It was a rough night for both companies who set forth with two amazing cards, titles matches, a shocking end to a show, and gimmick matches galore. The news completely dominated everything on television with everything happening in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. Fox Sports executive Michael Mulvihill took to Twitter to break down the number of people who watched the news yesterday ahead of the numbers being released. You can see his tweets below:

AEW was headlined with Kenny Omega defending his title against Fenix and the Good Brothers coming to his aide after the match after an attack from Moxley. Also, The Bucks came down for a good ole fashioned Bullet Club reunion right in the middle of an AEW ring.



Over on NXT Finn Balor, bloodied and sore retained his title over Kyle O'Reilly in a hard-fought match which saw both men go to a "medical facility" after the show. You can see the numbers for both shows below:



AEW: 662k

NXT: 641k