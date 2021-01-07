AEW Dynamite New Years Smash Night 1 & WWE NXT New Years Evil Viewership/Ratings

Author:
Updated:
Original:

It was a rough night for both companies who set forth with two amazing cards, titles matches, a shocking end to a show, and gimmick matches galore. The news completely dominated everything on television with everything happening in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. Fox Sports executive Michael Mulvihill took to Twitter to break down the number of people who watched the news yesterday ahead of the numbers being released. You can see his tweets below:

AEW was headlined with Kenny Omega defending his title against Fenix and the Good Brothers coming to his aide after the match after an attack from Moxley. Also, The Bucks came down for a good ole fashioned Bullet Club reunion right in the middle of an AEW ring.

Over on NXT Finn Balor, bloodied and sore retained his title over Kyle O'Reilly in a hard-fought match which saw both men go to a "medical facility" after the show. You can see the numbers for both shows below:

AEW: 662k
NXT: 641k

Related Articles

01-aew-dynamite-vs-nxt-on-usa-tv-ratings-viewership-wednesday-night-wars-2_0
AEW News

AEW Dynamite New Years Smash Night 1 & WWE NXT New Years Evil Viewership/Ratings

1.7 Lunchtime
AEW News

Lunchtime News 1.7.21 | Tonga on Bullet Club | Balor on Kross | Balor & O'Reilly Injured? | Sasha on Snoop | Ben Carter on Video Games | AEW Games Update

1.7 AM NEws
WWE NXT

Morning News 1.7.21 | Bullet Club is Back | Preist Moving Up | MLW Kings of Colosseum Recap | Women's Dusty Classic | Snoop Dog | Punk in The Waiting Room | Redesigned TNT Title

new-years-evil-1
NXT Live Events

WWE NXT: New Years Evil 1/6/21

01-hikaru-shida-vs-thunder-rosa-aew-all-out-2020
AEW News

5 Bold Predictions for AEW in 2021

Lunchtime NEws 1.6
WWE News

Lunchtime News 1.6.21 | Piper Biopic | Change to New Year's EVIL | Sabu On Set | Court Bauer on TV Deal | Fit Finlay on Women's Wrestling

newyearsmash
AEW News

New Year's Smash Night One Preview

C30D25B5-C48C-4850-A3A9-5BC42E1F0A66
WWE NXT

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Preview  1. 6. 21