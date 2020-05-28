This week's Wednesday Wrestling War featured the fallout from Double or Nothing with the main event having Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson face off. The show also featured the TV debut of Brian Cage, Cody with the TNT title and a battle royal to determine the number one contender for that title.



Over on NXT the show featured a fight pit match pitting Matt Riddle against Timothy Thatcher. The show also had Charlotte team with Chelsea Green to take on Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley as well as Drake Maverick advancing in the Cruiserweight tournament.



Below are the viewership numbers for this week:



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

AEW Dynamite - 827k viewers 0.32 rating, Ranked 4th

WWE NXT - 731k viewers 0.19 rating Ranked 25th

NXT 2020 Viewership Tracker

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

*****Monthly Average: 688,200 viewers 0.20 18-49 demographic



February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 759,500 viewers 0.23 18-49 demographic



March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 656,500 0.21 18-49 demographic



April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 655,400 viewers 0.18 18-49 demographic



May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: NXT: 592,000 viewers with a 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 619,600 viewers with a 0.15 18-49 demographic

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 910,000 viewers .36 18-49 demographic



February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 875,000 viewers 0.32 18-49 key demographic



March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 855,000 viewers 0.32 18-49 demographic



April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 697,600 viewers 0.25 18-49 demographic



May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: AEW: 701,000 viewers with a 0.26 in the 18-40 demographic

*****Monthly Average: 696,600 viewers with a 0.26 18-49 demographic

But wait there's more! WNW are excited to announce that WWE HOF'er Mick Foley and NXT's Undisputed Era are joining forces for a LIVE Zoom Q&A on May 28th! Tickets are only $17 through EventBrite and 100% of all proceeds will go towards the fantastic "Give Kids The World" initiative! Fans will have the opportunity to ask the team a question LIVE!



This truly is a once in a lifetime event and the best part is that it's all for a good cause! Join us and let's Give Kids The World!