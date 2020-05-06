AEW Dynamite & NXT Wednesday Wrestling Preview: Street Fight & Title Matches 5/6/20

A week after AEW regained top 25 status in the rankings and NXT fell back out of the top 50 we have two loaded cards. Both shows are hoping to start off the month of May with a rebound of the April numbers and gain some momentum. . Both shows saw a decline month over month in viewership from March to April however neither show has been able to have fans in the crowd due to Coronavirus. Let's take a look at what both companies are promoting for tonight's wrestling shows:



AEW who has seen a decline in monthly average viewers every month this year has put together a card that should begin to end that trend. The show looks to be headlined by Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara against the in ring debut of Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega. It will also be a street fight and with representation of both the Inner Circle and The Elite in this match it could end in an all out brawl.



Also on the show tonight is the return of MJF, who has been battling a "career threatening injury". The AEW Champion Jon Moxley will also be in action as he takes on Frankie Kazarian. For the first time in two months Joey Janela will be wrestling against Cody ahead of his TNT Championship Finals matchup. Lance Archer the other finalist for the TNT Championship will also be in action against QT Marshall. Also to note, AEW Dynamite has not had a women's match for the last two weeks and once again is not televising a match for tonight.

NXT who has not had great success in 2020 in viewership is looking to also start off May the right way. NXT has only out gained AEW in viewership twice this year however it has been fairly recently. The show tonight will likely feature a main event of Adam Cole defending his NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream. Cole has held the championship since the middle of 2019 and looks to continue his run as champion. While Dream looks to put some recent allegations aside and finally grab the biggest prize in NXT.



The show will also feature another big championship match, as the Queen Charlotte Flair will defend her NXT Women's Championship against IO Shirai. Finn Balor will look to confront and bring to light his attacker from weeks past. Also Karrion Kross will make his in ring debut in NXT. Finally Johnny Gargano will take on Dominic Dijackovic as well on the show.

Both shows are absolutely loaded tonight and which begs the question, which do you feel looks better? Let us know below in the comment section.