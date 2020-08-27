Tonight it's Thursday Night Dynamite as AEW gets ready to present All Out on September 5, and this episode is loaded with action and storylines galore.

The winner of tonight's gauntlet match receives a title shot against the AEW Tag Team Champions Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega at All Out. FTR has been on a roll, and now that they have the legend Tully Blanchard in their corner, the #1 contenders look unstoppable. However, will the it be the Best Friends, Natural Nightmares, or even their long time rivals the Young Bucks who spoil the party?

One of AEW's longest running rivalries of 2020 is coming to a head as Big Swole and Dr. Britt Baker have been going at each other before and during the pandemic. Tonight the good dentist has two of her friends helping her out in a 3-on-1 handicapped match. Will Big Swole overcome the odds and get her hands on Dr. Baker again, or will she fall to the numbers game?

An interesting eight-man match takes place as the Lucha Brothers along with Butcher and the Blade are in action. What will be the most interesting take from this match isn't what goes on in the ring, but who is outside of it. Last week we saw the recently signed Eddie Kingston make his presence felt after the heel quartet lost, making peace among the fiery combatants. How will he lead them to victory tonight?

In what promises to be the most violent match of the night, it's Matt Hardy taking on Sammy Guevara. These two have been exchanging blows, chairs, and any other object they can get their hands on. Whatever happens at this tables match, be sure that this rivalry will not end here between the legend and the young superstar.

Finally we have the AEW World Championship Match Contract Signing between MJF and the champion Jon Moxley. Last week the smarmy heel came up, with the help of his attorney, a contract stating that Moxley cannot use the Paradigm Shift in their title match at All Out. Will the champ sign it, or will the challenger find a way to upend him with just a week to go?

