AEW Dynamite Preview (01/01/20)- Homecoming Edition

After a week off for the holidays, All Elite Wrestling is back tonight as they will be residing in Jacksonville, Florida, for tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Before we get into the preview for tonight’s Homecoming edition, let’s take a look down below at a sneak preview of the opening video package!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

-Cody Rhodes vs Darby Allin

-Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs PAC and The Lucha Bros

-Jon Moxley vs Trent

-Riho vs Nyla Rose vs Britt Baker vs Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship

-MJF announces the stipulation for his upcoming match against Cody

-Dustin Rhodes vs Sammy Guevara