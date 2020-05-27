AEW Dynamite Preview: #1 Contender Battle Royal, Mike Tyson, Britt Baker Comments On Injury, & An Inner Circle Pep Rally 5/27/20

AEW is coming off their one year anniversary PPV event Double or Nothing. The show that crowned Cody the first ever TNT Champion, saw Jon Moxley retain his title and Mike Tyson make his on screen debut for the company. They are going up against a very strong NXT show tonight however it does feature the baddest man on the planet once again on their show. Make sure to continue coming to this page for any and all updates for tonight's show on TNT. You can see the card for the show that is being promoted below.



- Number One Contender's Battle Royal For TNT Championship

- Jon Moxley Appears Live

- Britt Baker Speaks On Injury

- Mike Tyson Appears

- Joey Janella and Private Party vs. Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks

