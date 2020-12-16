AEW Preview

Tonight promises to be an interesting mix of stories and long overdue matchups on this edition of AEW Dynamite! Here's what they have in store:

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will have his first match on Dynamite since winning the title as he takes on Joey Janela. This match has been a long time coming, and this will be a No DQ match, so it should have plenty of interesting moments. Will we see an appearance from the former champ Jon Moxley, or maybe a World Champion from a different company interfere?

Eddie Kingston and his crew Butcher & Blade won last week against Lance Archer and the Lucha Bros. Tonight, he will get on the mic to address all of the opponents who he has dealt with over the past month. If there's anything we know about Kingston, it's that his impeccable mic work alone can create drama and intrigue. What will he say?

Last week in the back we saw the AEW Women brawl as Jade/Nyla Rose attempted to take out Red Velvet similar to what they did to Brandi Rhodes. Tonight the women go at it in tag team action. Will there be a bigger story told inside the ring or outside?

On what could be a very story driven episode of Dynamite, Dustin Rhodes will be interviewed by Dasha. Last week Rhodes was approached about joining the Dark Order. Could he reveal that he is enticed by their offer after thinking over it?

Plus, Cody Rhodes takes on Angelico and Hangman Adam Page teams up with Reynolds and Silver of the Dark Order to take on Matt Hardy and Private Party!