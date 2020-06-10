AEW Dynamite Preview 6/10/20 TNT Title Takes Center Stage

It's Wednesday so you know what that means, another week of AEW Dynamite and this week it appears Cody and the TNT Championship will once again be the main attraction. The show being promoted also features a few tag matches with one of them being the only promoted women's segment of the show. Last week AEW got yet another victory, albeit slim over NXT who is coming off a PPV this week. Let's take a look below at the show for tonight and what is on tap for the show. If you haven't already become a member of our premium section for EXCLUSIVE news, do so right now. You get can get a 30 day free trial and help contribute to the site!

Again it seems that tonight the show will feature a main event of Cody defending his TNT Championship against Private Party's Marq Quen. Also on the show Chris Jericho will return to commentary, it's unsure who he will be replacing though.



Other matches promoted for the show tonight:

- Sammy Guevara vs. Colt Cabana

- Shida & Statlander vs. Rose & Ford

- FTR vs. Butcher & Blade

- Inner Circle vs. Best Friends



What are you most looking forward to on tonight's show? Do you feel that the show can bounce back from a drop in viewership last week back into the top five? Which Wrestlers are you glad are on this show and which do you feel were on the show tonight? Let us know in the comment section below or on Twitter @WNWNews.

