AEW Dynamite Preview 6/24/20

We are one week away from AEW Fyter Fest on TNT and the show features Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy in the likely main event. This comes as the ever popular Orange Cassidy has taken a huge step up on the card and is now set for a match with the leader of the Inner Circle.



FTR was originally set to face the Natural Nightmares tonight however that has been changed and now FTR will face SCU. Also the AEW Champion Jon Moxley will be in action and Taz will be on commentary during the match. This is due to Moxley and Brian Cage being in a feud with a title match coming up at Fyter Fest.



Another match set for tonight is Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss taking on Brodie Lee and a possible new member of the Dark Order, Colt Cabana. There have been teases of Cabana joining the Dark Order since the number one contender TNT Title battle royal. Will we find out tonight if he is officially a member?



Matt Hardy will take on Santana of the Inner Circle and it's unclear what version of Matt Hardy we will get in this match. Luchasaurus and Wardlow will face off in a lumberjack match. Finally, Cody will have a press conference regarding the TNT Championship match for Fyterfest.



