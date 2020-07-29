AEW Dynamite Preview (7/29/20)

Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite emanates from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida and is headlined by one of the biggest stars in Independent Wrestling, Warhorse challenges Cody for the TNT Championship.

Let's see what tonight has in-store for us...

Cody Defends The TNT Championship Against Warhorse

Preview - After months of fans beating the drum...Warhorse will finally make his AEW debut, tonight, when he challenges Cody for the TNT Championship. Will Cody continue his dominance of the weekly open challenges or will Warhorse shock the world and rule ass?

AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley Teams Up With Darby Allin To Take On FTW Champion, Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

Preview - Ricky Starks shocked the AEW universe when he joined forces with FTW Champion, Brian Cage & Taz, last week on AEW Dark and they'll go head-to-head with seemingly 2 of the only men left on the AEW roster that aren't apart of a stable...will Cage and Starks prove to be too much for the World Champ & Darby Allin or will the only 2 lone-wolves left in the company reign supreme?

The Inner Circle Battles Jurassic Express & Best Friends

Preview - Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy have been engaged in a brutal rivalry over the past couple of months and now it's time for their backup to get involved...will the Inner Circle climb back to the top of the AEW ladder or will 'the baddest man on the planet' and his best friends squeeze the juice out of the Inner Circle?

Kenny Omega & Hangman Page Defend The AEW Tag-Team Championships Against The Dark Order

Preview - Kenny Omega & Hangman Page have ran through the AEW tag-team roster for the entire 2020 calendar year...but one team is remaining...the most ominous team in maybe all of Pro Wrestling, the Dark Order finally get their opportunity at the champs. Will Omega & Page continue their dominance of the tag division or will the era of the Dark Order come to light?

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for live-coverage of tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite beginning at 8:00pm (Eastern)! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

