We're only two weeks away from Fyter Fest, and tonight's episode of Dynamite will provide more answers as the two-week extravaganza comes together.

The Tag Team Division has gained a lot of steam with the arrival of FTR, and it will take center stage as we have several matches tonight. First, their longtime (online) rivals the Young Bucks will take on Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc (Superbad Death Squad) in a first time ever bout. Also, Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho/Sammy Guevara) will face the Best Friends, who are putting their number one contender spot on the line. Based on the brutal attack by the Inner Circle last week, which left Orange Cassidy bloodied, who will go on to face the champions?

Speaking of the tag team champions, they will put their titles on the line tonight as they face the Natural Nightmares, who will have Brandi Rhodes in their corner. Although QT's girlfriend Allie is not allowed at ringside, will she make her presence felt in some way during this match?

MJF came out last week to complain that despite his perfect record, he has yet to receive a title opportunity in AEW. During his speech he was interrupted by Billy, and they will settle their differences in the ring. Will MJF continue to remain undefeated after tonight, thus giving him even more reason to speak out?

Finally, who will Cody face for the TNT Championship as he continues his weekly open challenge? Also, will it be a surprise that may cost him the title as he looks to face Jake Hager at Fyter Fest?

All this and more on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite! Be sure to follow @WNW to get LIVE updates, starting at 8:00 pm.