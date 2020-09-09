Tonight is the fallout from All Out, as AEW presents its latest episode of Dynamite! Below is a preview of what is already on the card, and plenty more surprises to come.

After overcoming his greatest challenge to date in defeating MJF at All Out and retaining the championship, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be on hand to talk about what took place last Saturday and what he will face as his next challenger. More than likely that means we will also hear from...

...the Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer, who won the Casino Battle Royal to become the #1 Contender for Moxley's championship. Ever since he lost to Cody at Double or Nothing, Archer has been on a roll, winning every match and making him a viable opponent for Moxley. What will he and manager Jake 'The Snake' Roberts have to say, and will they say it in person to the champ?

Where will the AEW Women's Division go from here? While some questions were answered Saturday night, the company will look to maintain that momentum with the Dynamite debut of their most recent signee Tay Conti, who had an impressive showing in the Tag Team Tournament last month. However, her obstacle is a big one, and she faces Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero in her corner. Will The Native Beast re-establish herself as the division's greatest threat once again?

Speaking of re-establishing divisional hierarchy, the tag team division resets itself as challengers arise to take on the new champions FTR. Tonight promises to be a showcase of tag team excellence as the Lucha Brothers take on the Jurassic Express. Which team will emerge victorious to stake their claim as the best duo in the world? What role will manager Eddie Kingston play in the outcome?

It's no secret that for months Kip Sabian and his fiancee Penelope Ford have been engaged, but tonight they make preparations for their upcoming wedding. Tonight he presents his best man, and if history tells us anything, it's that wedding angles always have a twist. How will his best man play into the overall picture? Will he create any problems for the couple.

In what is sure to be a violent match, Dustin Rhodes takes on TNT Champion Brodie Lee. The Natural received the news after his team defeated the Dark Order on Saturday night. He will be looking forward to exacting revenge for what The Exalted One did to his brother when he won the championship. How will Cody's older brother fare in what could be his last title opportunity? Will he succeed, or will Lee take down yet another member of the Nightmare Family?

Expect some other surprises in store in what promises to be an exciting night of action on AEW Dynamite! Join us for LIVE coverage beginning at 8:00 pm only at Wrestling News World @wnwnews.