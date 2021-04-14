AEW Preview and Predictions

Tonight AEW Dynamite presents an action packed episode with what is sure to feature some surprises. Here are the major stories going into the show and what we predict should happen:

Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill: This match has been brewing for some time now, and last night Velvet got some measure of revenge on the muscular Jade when she showed up to antagonize her rival on AEW Dark. Credit to AEW for building this as one of the better feuds, with Velvet getting a big boost as she tries to get that elusive victory over Jade. But it won't be here, as Jade should continue to go over cleanly to establish herself as the special event that AEW has booked her to this point. Velvet will lose nothing from being defeated, and Jade should move on to another opponent, maybe Swole to keep her busy.

Anthony Ogogo makes his debut: We've seen the boxer-turned-wrestler on the mic several times on AEW Dark, and tonight he makes his debut for the Nightmare Factory. Despite the lack of build for this faction, one of the positive benefits will be that guys like Ogogo will be in a featured angle and not just another rookie lacking direction. Obviously he goes over, but whether he can go in the ring will be interesting to see.

Tony Schiavone talks with Christian Cage: So Sting isn't available for the weekly interruption I guess? That said, Cage had a very good match against Frankie Kazarian two weeks ago, but where he goes is anyone's guess. The trick for AEW is to make sure he's not defeating their young talent, even if they would benefit by working with a veteran of the squared circle.

Kris Statlander vs. Amber Nova: It's the return of everyone's favorite alien! Statlander brings a much needed breath of fresh air to the rising women's division, and having her team up with the Best Friends is a nice touch. She'll be taking on independent star Amber Nova in what should be a good match. Statlander will go over via the Big Bang Theory but rest assured that Penelope Ford will be looking for revenge afterwards based on the surprise attack during Arcade Anarchy.

TNT Title Match Falls Count Anywhere: Matt Hardy vs. Darby Allin (c). Hardy went into the hard sell during last night's AEW Dark when he addressed the champion who was sitting in the rafters. While the build to this match has been questionable, this will be an interesting match for sure. Despite the stipulation (LAZY BOOKING!) the champion should retain as he needs to rack up more wins in order to build his resume.

AEW Tag Team Title Match: Death Triangle vs. Young Bucks (c). In what will be the best match of the night from a move set standpoint, Death Triangle earned the right to face the champions after winning the Casino Battle Royale at Revolution. Expect a lot of spots and PAC to bring the brutality in what is going to be a PPV-level bout. That stated the Young Bucks need and will go over here with help from their Bullet Club allies, further cementing their heel turn.

Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood (w/Mike Tyson as special enforcer): Another stipulation is that the Pinnacle and Inner Circle are banned from ringside, yet Sammy Guevara and Cash Wheeler are allowed. Go figure. That said, it will be interesting to see if Tyson will be caught yawning on screen again as Dax puts on another clinic against Le Champion. Although it makes no sense for the Pinnacle to lose, this looks like a loss for the heel group as Tyson will let his presence be known to allow Jericho to win. Either way, someone from FTR is eating a punch from the 'Baddest Man Alive.'