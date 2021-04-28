AEW Dynamite Preview & Predictions

Tonight it's the go home show to Blood 'N Guts, so let's see what AEW has on tap. As always, predictions at 100% or your money back!

Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page

This is going to be an electrifying match with two of AEW's top talents. The question that has to be asked is what happens should Hangman win? Does he make that push towards 'The Belt Collector' Kenny Omega, who just won the Impact World Championship on Sunday? Or, will 'The Machine' get the victory and decide it's time to become a belt collector of his own. Prediction: Hangman wins due to inadvertent interference by Christian Cage.

The Nightmare Factory vs. The Nightmare Family

Although this is a minor feud, it's worth noting due to the potential. Expect QT Marshall and his crew to get the win due to Anthony Ogogo's knockout power and give the up and comers a boost as they try to defeat the veteran crew.

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Orange Cassidy

In what could be the surprisingly best match of the evening, Penta takes on Orange Cassidy as the Death Triangle/Best Friends feud grows. The friendly trio will need a win to get some type of advantage, but it won't happen here. Alex Abranthes will continue to be a thorn in the side of the Best Friends as he helps Penta defeat Mr. Freshly Squeezed.

Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

Here is where the Best Friends get some measure of victory. We haven't seen Penelope along with husband Kip Sabian since they lost the Arcade Anarchy, and it appears that MIRO has moved on. No need for Kris to lose momentum here as she starts racking up wins by defeating Ford cleanly.

The Young Bucks vs. Matt & Mike Sydal

After not having a single tag team match last week, we get two, including the tag team champions who take on the high flying duo of the Sydal brothers. Perhaps they will finally make a focus on facing tag teams in their own division as they have embraced their heel side. The Jacksons will defeat the Sydals in an exciting match that is sure to lead off the show with some energy.

TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. 10 of the Dark Order

Darby has made the TNT Championship the most prestigious secondary title in wrestling, and having it be the main title defended on Dynamite consistently only elevated its importance. The former Preston Vance will put on a game effort in a strength vs. speed type of matchup, but Darby has beaten giants before, and this will be no different. What will be interesting is if Lance Archer will make an appearance afterwards.

Plus, we'll see the parlay between the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle which is sure to end in glorious violence leading into next week. Catch all of the results here starting at 8pm tonight!