Tonight we have the semi-finals of the TNT Championship Tournament on Dynamite! The "Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer will take on Dustin "The Natural" Rhodes. Dustin talked about possibly retiring had he lost to Kip Sabian last week. Will the talk ring true if he comes up short against the undefeated Archer?

Meanwhile, his brother Cody is facing rising star Darby Allin in the other semi-final. Last time we saw these two in the ring they were tag team partners, yet Allin was not receptive to Cody's offer for a truce when they lost to Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears. This is their third match-up, but with a spot in the finals on the line. Who will take the rubber match?

In tag team action we have the Best Friends facing the new duo of Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc, as this quartet have had numerous run ins the past few weeks. However, this is a No DQ, No Count Out match. Will we see interference from Penelope Ford and Orange Cassidy in this one?

Also, "The Exalted One" Brodie Lee will take on Marko Stunt of the Jurassic Express. Will Marko pull off the upset in this David-Goliath match?

We will hear from the World Champion Jon Moxley, fresh off of his victory over Jake Hager in the Empty Arena match two weeks ago. All this and Le Champion on commentary.

WNW will have live coverage starting at 8:00 pm!