AEW Dynamite Preview 8/11

Coming to you LIVE from Pittsburgh, it's AEW Dynamite! As the road to All Out begins to take shape, there are several interesting matches on the card tonight.

One of the most interesting matches will be in the Women's division, where Kris Statlander will go one-on-one with the Native Beast Nyla Rose. Who will come out victorious and set their sights on the champion Dr. Britt Baker?

The tag team titles will be on the line...the IMPACT tag titles that is, as the Good Brothers will defend their championships against the Dark Order's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson? Will the cult make up for their loss two weeks ago in their attempts to take down the Elite?

Speaking of the Elite, they will be in Trios action as the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the AEW Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks will face Dante Martin of Top Flight and the Sydal brothers.

Finally, the 4th labor of Jericho resumes with as the Inner Circle leader looks to clear this last hurdle so he can face MJF one last time. To do so, he must take on Wardlow with MJF at ringside. How will Le Champion find a way to get past this one? Also, with the Inner Circle being unable to assist, will someone else come in to help Jericho?

All this and more as we cover tonight's show beginning at 8pm, only @wnwnews!