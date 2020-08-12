Last week we had a spectacular episode of AEW Dynamite, with one of the most anticipated matches in the program's short history will be taking place tonight. Before we get to that, here are some other notable events that will be on tonight's episode on the road to All Out:

The AEW World Tag Team Championships are on the line as the champs Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page take on the Jurassic Express combo of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. The boy and his dinosaur are one of the hottest teams coming into this match, and they look to take advantage of a more talented, but troubled, duo in Page & Omega. Will they be able to work together and upend the Jurassic Express, or is this the night their cohesion issues finally catch up to them? Will the Dark Order make their presence known, as the Exalted One has tried to recruit the Hangman in recent weeks?

Speaking of the Dark Order, we'll see Evil Uno and Stu Grayson taking on the Young Bucks during "Tag Team Appreciation Night". Although the cultish group came up short in their quest for tag team gold, they are one of the most improved teams over the past year, and will look to regain ground in the deep tag team division against the Young Bucks. The brothers have had a series of victories but lost last week to the Dark Order in a 12 man match. Will they get payback in terms of a victory?

AEW is hosting Tag Team Appreciation Night as an honor to the teams of the past and present. There will be a special appearance by not only Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard, who are currently managers in AEW, but also by the famed duo the Rock 'N Roll Express. One only wonders what will happen when these legends show up. Rest assured, it will be exciting to watch!

A match that many thought was going to be a one off has become AEW's biggest feud as "Le Champion" Chris Jericho takes on Orange Cassidy after Freshly Squeezed ruined Jericho's expensive jacket. Their debate last week drew huge numbers that the "Demo God" will be sure to flaunt, and they will have another match tonight. Jericho looks to not only get a second win, but if Cassidy should lose this one it will be costly as he will owe $7000 for the jacket he poured orange juice upon. Although that issue would best be solved in "People's Court," instead it will be handled in the ring!

As stated earlier, this will be the most anticipated match of the night, as Cody defends the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky. The one time member of SCU has gone on to lead the promotion in overall wins, and came out last week to let his intentions be known that he wants more than victories on AEW Dark. The champ says that he welcomes the challenge, but will he regret those words as he takes on his toughest opponent yet. We'll find out tonight!

Join us at Wrestling News World for LIVE coverage beginning at 8:00 pm.