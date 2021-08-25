AEW Preview for 8/25/2021

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means...

With just a few weeks from All Out in Chicago taking place, AEW is full speed ahead in setting up their marquee PPV. Expect a lot of build during tonight's episode of Dynamite live from Milwaukee.

One of the most anticipated moments will be when the returning CM Punk, who gave a blistering promo last week in his hometown, will be in the ring with Tony Schiavone. All eyes and ears will be anticipating his every word as he likely addresses his opponent for the PPV, Darby Allin.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Speaking of the risk taker, he will be in action with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston against the Wingmen. Although they should cruise to victory, will 2.0 and Daniel Garcia once again make their presence felt at their expense?

Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy square off as the HFO continues to be a thorn in the side of the Best Friends. Will Mr. Freshly Squeezed be able to get some momentum back on their side, or will the numbers game be too much to overcome?

The Women's Division sees Jamie Hayter making her Dynamite return for the first time in over a year as she faces Red Velvet. Now that Hayter is firmly entrenched as Dr. Britt Baker's enforcer, who will be able to take down the Women's Champion?

Brock Anderson, son of Arn, will try to do what Cody Rhodes couldn't do a few weeks ago, and that's defeat Malakai Black. How long will the younger Anderson last in the ring with the House of Black?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In tag team action the semi-finals of the tag team eliminator tournament are underway as the Varsity Blonds face the Lucha Brothers. Who will go on to face the Jurassic Express on Friday's episode of Rampage for the right to take down the Young Bucks?

The Gunn Club will face the Factory, with a certain big man on the announce table. With Paul Wight announcing his return to the ring for All Out, will he try to step in to thwart QT Marshall's efforts?

Finally, Chris Jericho of the Inner Circle will address his future after losing to MJF last week. Will the spoiled leader of the Pinnacle arrive to end any future for Le Champion?

Join us for LIVE coverage starting at 8pm EST, only @wnwnews!