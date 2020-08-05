The Road to All Out is officially underway, and after an explosive episode of Dynamite last week, there is sure to be plenty of fallout in preparation for the Labor Day PPV spectacular! Here's a preview of what to expect for tonight:

Last week saw Cody win another TNT Championship title defense, only to be attacked by the Dark Order afterwards. However, he was aided by Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder in WWE) and tonight they will team up to take on Alex Reynolds and John Silver in Cardona's AEW debut. How well will the partners work together to defeat the cultist group?

Speaking of tag team action, this match was just announced earlier this week as the Inner Circle's Santana and Ortiz take on the Best Friends. These groups have clashed in recent weeks, with their more well known counterparts having their own rivalry. Moreover, these teams need to get on a roll in order to rise up the tag team ranks in AEW. Who will come out on top and gain that momentum?

In what promises to be the most explosive match of the night, the Elite team up with FTR to take on the rest of the Dark Order. Over the past couple of week's we've seen the Exalted One Brodie Lee target the recruitment of Hangman Adam Page, only to be rebuffed at every opportunity. Will Lee get his revenge tonight? How will FTR, who have their own issues with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, work in unison to win this match?

Lastly, the AEW World Championship is on the line as Champion Jon Moxley takes on Darby Allin. Last week they teamed up to defeat Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a brutal Tornado Tag Team match. Will Moxley continue to reign supreme, or will the sinewy Allin pull off an incredible upset? Also, will we see an appearance from MJF, who declared his candidacy to challenge Moxley for the title at All Out?

