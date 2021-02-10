What will happen tonight on Dynamite?

It's Wednesday, you know what that means...

A big night for AEW as we have title matches and the road to Revolution is becoming clearer after a surprise filled night last week.

In addition to the matches, we'll also hear from Hangman Adam Page. What's going on with his new association with Matt Hardy?

Also, STING is in the house, as he will have a sit down with Tony Schiavone.

