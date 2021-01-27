AEW Dynamite Preview

It's Wednesday, you know what that means...

The Dark Order will take on both the Impact and AEW Tag Team Champions in eight man tag action. Will the Elite be able to work together after the "attack" on Don Callis last week?

Darby & Sting address their Street Fight. Expect a response from Team Taz in preparation for their battle at Revolution.

Lance Archer v Eddie Kingston. The long time rivals finally collide as this feud has been bubbling for months. Will we see a pier-six brawl from these combatants?

Cody responds to Shaq: The EVP will speak after the continuous appearances from Jade Cargill. How will the NBA Hall of Famer be addressed?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jericho/MJF takes on the Varsity Blonds. After winning the Inner Circle three way tag match last week, how will the two leaders work together against the young team?

Dax v Jungle Boy: The younger Perry laid out the challenge last week. Will this match remain a one on one affair?

Jon Moxley speaks: The former champion is looking for revenge, and will get his hands on World Champion Kenny Omega next week at Beach Break. What will he say in preparation, and will the new champion respond?

Dr. Britt Baker vs Shanna: The good doctor is on a roll, and will face the returning Shanna in her first appearance on Dynamite in over a year.

Hangman Page vs Hunk. The brother of WWE's Dolph Ziggler will make his Dynamite debut. How will he fare against the Cowboy, who is on his own again after turning down the Dark Order's offer last week?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Also, it's time for the first ever AEW Dynamite Year End Awards! Who will win? Who will lose? Who will go to Twitter to complain? Find out all of this and MORE during our live coverage starting at 8:00pm tonight!

Finally, shout out to the NBA and Bleacher Report for coming together in honor of the award show: