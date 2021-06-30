AEW Dynamite Preview 6/30/21

AEW Dynamite Preview 6/30/21

Tonight, AEW returns to its usual Wednesday night 8pm time slot and they have an action packed episode lined up on TNT!

Also, this match was recently added to the card:

Will Jungle Boy regain momentum after losing last Saturday night to AEW World Champion Kenny Omega?

The biggest match is the much awaited bout between MJF and Sammy Guevera as the Pinnacle and Inner Circle continue their rivalry. 

Also, what will take place when AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and Reba team up to take on Nyla Rose and Vicki Guerrero? Expect the wily manager to have a trick up her sleeve to gain an advantage for her client. 

Join us at 8pm for LIVE coverage, only at Wrestling News World! 

