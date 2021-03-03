AEW Dynamite Preview

Here we are, the last stop before Revolution and AEW has quite the go-home show tonight on Dynamite! So much to unravel so let's get to it:

The final spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match is up for grabs as Max Caster of the Acclaimed takes on the Dark Order's Number 10. Will the young upstart improve on his winning streak of singles success and make it to the PPV?

FTR/Tully Blanchard take on Jurassic Express/Marko Stunt in a much anticipated match. How will Tully fare in his first nationally televised match in over 20 years?

The finals of the Women's Tournament takes place as Ryo Mizunami goes against Nyla Rose. Who will go on to face Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Title on Sunday?

Matt Hardy and Marq Quen of Private Party take on Adam Page and John Silver of the Dark Order. Will Big Money Matt get an advantage prior to his match with the Cowboy on Sunday's PPV?

Last week MJF and Chris Jericho attacked the Young Bucks' father. What will the AEW World Tag Team Champions do in retaliation as the Inner Circle duo make a public announcement?

Finally, the match that we have all been waiting for: Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet going against the debuting Jade Cargill and SHAQ! How will the NBA Hall of Famer fare in this tag team affair?

All this and more taking place, please join us for LIVE coverage at 8:00 pm, only @wnwnewsworld.