On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite we are on the road to Double or Nothing and after the events of last week there is sure to be retaliation and/or retribution!

After "Broken" Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega came up short in the Street Fight against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, how will they fare against Santana and Ortiz? Will we see the return of the Young Bucks, or Adam Page?

MJF has been doing vignettes about his incredible ability to heal from injury during the pandemic. Tonight he will be in action as he prepares to face Jungle Boy at Double or Nothing.

Speaking of JB, he and Luchasaurus will be facing the Best Friends, who have been one of the more recent teams to be on a hot streak. Who will establish themselves in the tag team title hierarchy?

We have the Women's Division being front and center as there is a four way match between Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, Penelope Ford, and Kris Statlander. More than likely the winner of this match will take on Nyla Rose for the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing. Anticipate a hotly contested bout between these talented ladies.

Finally, it's the match we've been waiting weeks for, as Le Champion will be taking on Pineapple Pete (Suge D) in the mother of all grudge matches. Jericho has been teasing Suge D on commentary during AEW Dark, what will happen when these two finally clash in the ring? Will we see the next young superstar emerge, or will Jericho remain strong going into DoN?

All this, and an appearance from the Exalted One Brodie Lee. After stealing the World Championship from Jon Moxley, he will take on Christopher Daniels in preparation for his championship bout.

Join us LIVE for coverage at 8:00 pm!