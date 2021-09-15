September 15, 2021
AEW Dynamite Preview 9/15/21

With only a week to go until AEW makes its way to Queens, tonight's episode of Dynamite takes place in New Jersey! Below is what you can expect:

The biggest storyline going into tonight will be the first match for new signee Adam Cole as he takes on the veteran Frankie Kazarian, with whom he has a lot of history. How will the Elite's latest addition fare on this stage?

Also, we will hear from Dan Lambert and the Men of the Year. Lambert has been asking for someone to challenge his team. Who will answer the call and step up?

Will we hear from MJF, who has made disparaging remarks about the Jersey faithful, leading up to his match against Brian Pillman, Jr. next week at Arthur Ashe Stadium? 

Finally, Bryan Danielson will address AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Lately there has been a bit of a darker approach to Danielson on Twitter. How will it manifest in the ring? We shall see...

As always, expect some twists and turns during tonight, and check out our LIVE coverage beginning at 8pm, only at @wnwnews! 

