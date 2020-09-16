Tonight promises to be another explosive episode of AEW Dymamite! Here's a preview of what's in store:

Coming off his first pinfall loss in AEW, MJF fired everyone on his campaign staff and even reminded his bodyguard Wardlow who cuts the checks. He will be in action tonight as he looks to get back on the winning track. Who will be the victim of MJF's rage in the ring tonight? Also, knowing that no MJF match is complete without him getting on the mic, what will his intentions be going forward?

The women's championship will be defended tonight. No, not that one, it's the NWA Women's Championship, as Thunder Rosa defends her belt against Ivelisse. This will be one of the more fiercely competitive matches. Last we saw Ivelisse she and her partner Diamante won the Women's Tag Team Tournament. Will she take that momentum and spin it into gold?

Last week Le Champion Chris Jericho and Jake Hager let their intentions be made known that they want to go after the tag team championships after defeating Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela. Tonight they take on the high flying duo of Private Party along with Matt Hardy. Will the veteran heels begin their ascension up the ranks, or does Private Party have another upset in mind?

Speaking of the Tag Team Champions, FTR sets out to face the Jurassic Express. Last week they established their hierarchy in the division by having a tag team celebration that was interrupted by Jurassic Express. How will the boy and his dinosaur fare against a seemingly unstoppable force?

As far as the former tag team champions go, Hangman Adam Page will be in the ring as he faces Frankie Kazarian of SCU, the first tag team to ever win the titles. Page said last week he was looking to be a part of gaining the titles again with Kenny Omega, although his partner wasn't as open to the idea. How will Page channel his emotions to take on a very talented Kazarian?

All this, plus the Best Friends will take on Proud 'N Powerful in a parking lot match! Also, we'll hear from the World Champion Jon Moxley and his opponent Lance Archer as they get ready for their championship bout a month from now. Join us @wnwnews for all of the updates regarding tonight's action!