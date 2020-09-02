Tonight is the final stop for AEW before their All Out PPV this upcoming Saturday! Expect a lot of fireworks and action as storylines and matches come to a head on this episode of AEW Dynamite.

In what has been one of the more budding rivalries in the already stacked AEW Tag Team Division we will have the Best Friends taking on Santana & Ortiz. The Inner Circle duo wrecked Trent's mother's van a few weeks ago and has been a thorn in the side of the heels. Will Trent and Chuck finally get their revenge? Will Ortiz be forced to apologize to Trent's mother? Will Orange Cassidy make an appearance?

Speaking of Freshly Squeezed, his Mimosa Mayhem Match opponent Chris Jericho is gearing up for their match at All Out against the "Bad Boy" Joey Janela. Last week's episode of Dynamite ended with Cassidy attacking Jericho at the commentary booth. Will Jericho be able to concentrate on this match long enough, or will Janela pull off the upset?

The tag team ranks will see some 8-man action as the Young Bucks will team up with the Jurassic Express to face SCU and Private Party. However, this match will have an added twist as the winning team will face each other at All Out. How will this stipulation play into who gets the pin to rise up the tag team ranks?

All Out is looking to be a classic PPV, and one of the featured bouts will be AEW World Champion Shida taking on NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa! She will be in action tonight so for those who may not know of her incredible talent in the ring, this will be a preview of what is to come for Saturday night. Will Shida also make her presence known?

In what is possibly the main event of the night, it will be AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking on his opponent MJF's lawyer Mark Sterling. If Sterling doesn't show up then MJF forfeits his championship opportunity at All Out. Not being one to forego a chance like this, the MJF campaign will find a way to have his representative take a Paradigm Shift for the team.

All this and much more on what will be quite a night for AEW!