Before we begin the review, our deepest condolences to the Laurinaitis family on the passing of James Laurinatis, AKA Road Warrior Animal, this morning. He was 60 years old.

Coming off the heels of one the best episodes ever of AEW Dynamite, tonight promises to be another great episode. Even last night's first ever Late Night Dynamite featured some good matches. Here were the following results:

Scorpio Sky defeated Ben Carter

Shawn Spears defeated Matt Sydal

Anna Jay defeated Brandi Rhodes

Freshly Squeezed is getting his first opportunity at AEW gold! After overcoming Chris Jericho in their months-long feud, he is taking on "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship. How will the Dark Order's leader fare against one of AEW's hottest talents? Is there a way we could possibly see Orange Cassidy walk out of Jacksonville the champion?

Last wee we saw NWA World Champion Thunder Rosa defeat Ivelisse in a very good match. Afterwards her partner Diamante stepped in to attack Rosa, only for AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida to interrupt the beatdown. Tonight the two champions team up to face the Women's Tag Team Cup Winners. How will the champions work together wrestling in a match clearly suited to the strength of the heels?

In what is sure to be an explosive main event, Lance Archer is teaming up with Team Taz to take on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a six man tag team match. Joining Moxley will be newcomer Will Hobbs, who was last seen helping out the champion when he was attacked by Ricky Starks & Brian Cage. Also, Darby Allin was invited to be part of the team. Will we see him come to Jacksonville to exact revenge on Starks? Will Archer get the upper hand and gain some momentum in preparation for his championship match with Moxley next month?

Also, MIRO will make his first ever appearance in an AEW ring, so it will be interesting to see how "The Best Man" will perform in his first match.

As with any episode of Dynamite, expect a few surprises in store. Join us for LIVE coverage at 8pm only at Wrestling News World. Follow us @wnwnews for all updates and news!